Alleged Corruption: ICPC Orders Police To Arrest Obono-Obla

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has directed the police to arrest former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla.

Concise News reports that the anti-graft agency had declared Obono-Obla wanted after he refused to honour an invitation over allegations of forgery and financial impropriety.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Friday, ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said Obono-Obla has resorted to spreading propaganda against the commission instead of turning himself in to clear his name.

Okoduwa said the commission is aware of Obono-Obla’s return to the country and security agencies have been alerted to pick him once seen.

She said: “We are aware that Obono-Obla has returned to the county, and everything he has been saying about the commission and its chairman,” she said.

“He is reportedly going about saying ICPC is a rival office to his own. I have people calling me to react on what he has said.

“The decent thing is for the gentleman to come to ICPC to clear his name. We have given him an opportunity to clear his name in the allegations against him.

“Come forward, let us hear your own side of the story. We have done our investigations and have facts. We want to confront him with these facts.

“Signals have been sent to all the law enforcement agencies. Whenever they see him I am sure they will pick him up.”