All You Need To Know About Iyabo Ojo, Faithia Williams Beef

The most interesting gist in the Nigerian entertainment industry this week involved Iyabo Ojo taking to social media to call out Faithia Williams on her birthday.

It all started after Faithia Williams allegedly leaked information to press about a surgery Iyabo Ojo did abroad. The information revealed that Iyabo Ojo was stuck in coma as a result of the surgery which occurred in 2017.

To take her own pound of flesh, Iyabo Ojo unleashed venom on Faithia Williams on her birthday this week.

She shared on Instagram:

“You never cease to amaze me & I’m not surprised bcos you remain number one agbaya in Nollywood … no self respect @ all, you envy the younger ones and pretend to Love the ones that you benefit from somehow but at the end you still anit loyal o ku ku si ma tun te bo ni be ni ishhhhhhhhhhh.

“After all I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days! you wish ????bcos you knew about my surgery, I knew you hoped & prayed I died …. that’s why you never came to see me afterwards but guess what my God pass you, he is mighter than you, my God disappointed you & your team. .I’m still living girl”.

She added: “You are a Witch!! Yes O!! O gba enu ni but guess what I’m that lioness who will always come out victorious no matter how hard you try to pull me down or destroy my name spiritually….. Darkness & Light can never be on the same page & I make bold to say you are a terrible person …….. Back off witch. Enjoyyour birthday @islandlounge7 remember I named it”.

Shortly after her message went up, an Instagram blogger @gistloverupdate pointed out the reason why Iyabo Ojo called out Faithia Williams.

According to the blogger, Faithia Williams snatched a Turkey based Yahoo Boy from her after she introduced them to each other.

Iyabo Ojo has now denied the allegation via a post which reads:

“The Last thing i Alice Iyabo Ojo will ever ever do is fight any woman bcos of any married or single man …. ko Jor. God forbid gistlover o por ooooo ……. worst scenario I will just ignore you ni…… What goes on in our industry is beyond all that gist you write oooo, is beyond what you can ever comprehend hmmmmm o deep gan, o dark gan, o spiritual gan ni ooo, o dey tun loud gan ni ooo…. it has been in the days of pa Ogunde & it will remain forever & you can never be prepared. But as e dey hot I dey ready”

Not moved by her denial, the blogger went on to reveal that Iyabo Ojo got more pissed after she learnt that the Yahoo Boy, who is younger than both actresses, threw a birthday party for Faithia Williams.

To get back at Faithia Williams, Iyabo Ojo hosted a birthday party for her estranged husband, actor Saidi Balogun, at her Fepris Lounge.

So, while Faithia Williams was having her birthday sponsored by a Yahoo Boy abroad according to the blogger, her estranged husband who shares same birthday date with her was getting a good treat from Iyabo Ojo on the same day.