43-Year-Old Driver In Court For Swerving Into Osinbajo’s Motorcade

A truck driver Abubakar Musa has appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos for alleged reckless driving and swerving into the convoy of vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News understands that Musa is charged with reckless driving and obstruction on public road.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Samuel Mishozumu, alleged that the defendant who resides in Oshodi, failed to adhere to signals, thereby obstructing the convoy of Osinbajo.

“The defendant, who refused to adhere to the signals, drove the truck into the convoy, dividing it into two, despite efforts made by the convoy officers to clear the road,” Mishozumu said.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 19 at about 10. 15 p.m. on the Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Oshodi, Lagos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 19(1) and 45 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O. D. Njoku admitted the defendant to bail in the N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Njoku ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed. He adjourned the case until Feb. 19 for trial.