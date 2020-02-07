Tunde Akinsanmi, a member of defunct Styl-plus music group has called for an upgrade in Abuja entertainment scene which is not as vibrant as that of Lagos.

Akinsanmi who is also known as Tdot gave the call in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja.

According to the music star, the call became necessary to boost entertainment in the city and support growth of local artistes.

“If you check it, the only things booming in Abuja are trade, real estate and politics.

“Lagos is the commercial hub of Nigeria, that is why many of the blue chip companies are well established there. It is like comparing New York to Washington DC or Johannesburg to Pretoria.

“However, Abuja is no longer as dull as people outside believe.

“Every weekend we have entertainment events happening here, the only snag is that the artistes are “imported’’ from Lagos and other places to satisfy the demand for entertainment by Abuja residents,’’ he said.

According to him, the current music raves in the country were reaping immensely from sacrifices made by Nigerian music trail blazers adding that prevailing social circumstances are also defining content of present day Nigerian music.

“Compared to when Styl-Plus was at its peak, a lot has changed in the music scene. Based on sacrifices by us and our contemporaries, there has been more acceptance of those who came after us.

“What is considered `popular music’ is a direct reflection of the number of the state of the people.

“You cannot be singing about love any more if you want to get attention. People love money now, and if there is no money in today’s love it is not love.

“The world cannot deny us anymore,’’ he emphasised.