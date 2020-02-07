Award-winning afrobeats singer Teni Makanaki appears to be fed up with questions that keep popping up on when she would get married.

Few days ago, Teni shared a message she got from her mum, questioning her on when she would be tying the knot.

A Twitter user also popped up the question hours ago and the “Billionaire” crooner gave a funny response that it may be this year, next or never.

Teni wrote: ‘This year, next year, or never.”

In another news, the afrobeats star recently stirred mixed reactions on Twitter after she opined that all women are feminists until they develop the courage to propose to their men.

Teni had said this in response to an online question that says “If a man proposes to his girlfriend and she said NO, Is the relationship OVER ?”

The “Billionaire” crooner in her response said the lady might probably not be ready.

In subsequent posts, the award-winning singer said there it is not wrong for a woman to propose to her man, as she subtly says that after all men and women are equal.

“Y’all are feminists till it’s time to bend on one knee to ask a man to marry you! Aren’t we equal? “she tweeted.

This tweets by Teni has generated outrages, thereby making her trend on the micro-blogging platform, as many criticised her views.