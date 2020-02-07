The conviction and 12-year imprisonment handed to former Governor of Taraba State Reverend Jolly Nyame by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

In a judgment on Friday, a five-man panel of the apex court said Nyame’ appeal partially succeeded.

The Supreme Court upheld the portion of the Court of Appeal ruling relating to conviction and sentencing but set aside the portion of the judgment which imposed millions of naira fines on the ex-Governor.

Justice Amina Augie, who read the lead judgment, said the Court of Appeal imposed the fines without any prompting by either of the parties to the case.

In a judgment on 16 November, 2018, the Court of Appeal upheld Nyame’s conviction and sentencing by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over his fraudulent conduct while in office as governor.

Nyame had appealed against the November 16, 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which affirmed his conviction by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gudu, Abuja in a judgment given on May 30, 2018, by Justice Adebukola Banjoko.

which included diversion of public funds.