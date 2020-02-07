Supreme Court Nullifies Abacha Family’s Appeal To Access Ex-Head Of State Foreign Accounts

The family of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has lost an appeal to unfreeze some bank accounts of the late dictator and other members of the family held in some foreign countries.

Concise News reports that one of the sons of the late dictator, Mohammed Abacha, had filed an appeal on behalf of the family to access the accounts held in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg.

However, in a judgement delivered by a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, unanimously held that the suit, which was first initiated before the Federal High Court in Kano in January 2004, had become statute-barred.

This news medium understands that the accounts were frozen in 1999 following mutual judicial assistance agreements entered with the countries by the Nigerian government during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.