The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the leaders of the Northern region to caution youths against a Regional Security Initiative, called ‘SHEGE KA FASA’.

Concise News reports that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday unveiled the Security Initiative, thereby appealing to governors of states in northern Nigeria to approve ‘SHEGE KA FASA’.

Speaking at a Northern Security Meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, Sultan said elders were the problems of the region for allowing youths take over leadership from them.

“I saw it on the television, and the media gave them attention. Now, the elders allowed these youths to go forward. So, the elites are our problems, the elders are our problems. If the elders don’t take the lead, the youth will do whatever they like and think they are right. You have to caution these youths by giving them good leadership.

“Now, they have launched their own security outfit. I don’t know what they call it, Shege Ka Fasa’, meaning what?

“So, I want to call on northern elders to caution them. Don’t allow these youths to take over leadership from you. You have to reach out to everybody no matter how low the person is. So, I think we need to take the bull by the horns and not allow the youths take over responsibility. I think we need to do that and much more.”

Also speaking on the increase in insecurity, the traditional ruler stated that the orphans in the region are over 50,000 and may turn out to be terrorists if not taken care of.

“Several recommendations have been made but are not implemented and as they remain unimplemented, we will continue to suffer the consequences”, he said.

Meanwhile, ‘SHEGE KA FASA’ appears to be a response to the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Àmòtékùn, by the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun. Oyo, and Ogun in January.