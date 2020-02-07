Singer Iyanya Arraigned In Court For Alleged Car Theft

Nigerian music act Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya, was on February 4, arraigned before Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos for alleged car theft.

According to a report on The Nation, the police had filed the one-count charge against Iyanya on March 15, 2019.

Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

Okikiolu-Ighile, at the last adjournment, threatened to invoke the power of the court to ensure Iyanya’s attendance to take his plea.

The ‘Kurukere’ singer appeared before the judge on Tuesday following which the charge was read to him.

Prosecution counsel, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), alleged that Iyanya committed the offence sometimes in September 2018.

The singer allegedly dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked MAVINIY, with Chassis and Engine numbers JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and 2TR1385954.

According to Agwu, the said vehicle belongs to ‘The Temple Management Company Ltd, represented by a lawyer, Ayodeji Olomojobi.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, was contrary to Sections 278(1) (b), 279(1)(2) and punishable under Section 285(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

However, Iyanya pleaded not guilty.

Agwu prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) custody, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

But Iyanya’s counsel, Mr Williams A. prayed the court to release the musician to him and undertook to produce him in court on the next adjournment.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile granted the defence counsel’s prayer and released him to his counsel.

She adjourned till February 27 and March 17, for ruling on Iyanya’s bail application and commencement of trial.