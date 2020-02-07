Shege Ka Fasa: Kano’s Ganduje Backs Out

The Kano State Government says it is not interested in the newly floated Northern security network version codenamed ‘Operation Shege Ka Fasa’.

Governor Abdulahi Ganduje made this known on Friday while addressing State House Correspondents after leading a large number of Kano State eminent personalities on a courtesy visit on President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Ganduje, Kano State Government had invested so much in security at various levels and it would be unnecessary to consider any other external arrangement.

He maintained that the state’s security architecture had turned Kano into a trap for criminals.

He further states that the state provides conducive environment for the security agencies, adding that Command and Control Centre was established where security agencies communicate with one another.

He said the state has constructed army training Centre at Falgore, which he said is the biggest forest in the country, stressing that about N500 million had been committed to the project.

The Governor also said his administration’s free and compulsory education from basic to secondary levels was already addressing the dual menace of mass out of school children and early girl child marriage.