Sarkodie Publicly Apologises To Yemi Alade Without ‘Explanations’

Sarkodie. Source: Instagram.

Following what appears to be a grudge against him, popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has taken to Twitter to tender apologies to Nigeria’s afrobeat queen, Yemi Alade.

Concise News reports that Alade, while speaking during an interview in 2017 had revealed that she had an agreement to shoot a video with Sarkodie , but he was not forthcoming.

“I can count three different countries and three different venues where my team and I had an agreement with the artiste [Sarkodie] in particular and he didn’t come through,”

“I’ve really tried my best to really not go into details but the long and short on why I don’t want to dwell on this is that is super unfair, unprofessional and unkind for international acts or even artistes to have a dealing with anybody and after agreeing to certain things, you don’t come through at all.”

The “Johnny” crooner thereafter unfollowed Sarkodie on the micro-blogging platform.

Surprisingly, the BET award winner did not observe that Alade had unfollowed him, even though he hyped her latest music effort with Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo.

The afrobeats singer acknowledged his post, but didn’t follow back and this was when the Sarkodie made the observation.

He therefore sought forgiveness and pleaded with her to follow back.