Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Zidane Speaks On ‘Wrong’ Team Selection In Copa Del Rey Exit

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has dismissed the notion of poor team selection in his side’s 4-3 loss to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday.

Concise News reports that for the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid as Setién’s side were also knocked out by Athletic Bilbao same day.

Barca lost to a last-gasp Sergio Busquets own goal at the San Mamés Stadium while Real bowed at the Bernabeu.

“I don’t think our team selection was wrong,” Zidane admitted in his post-match press conference.

“I put a team out that I thought could do well.

“There is an opposing team who has played very well and hurt us. We’re all together at this club; when we all win and when we all lose.”

While crediting Sociedad for a job well done, ‘Zizzou’ also praised his wards for their fight.

“The feelings are bad because we lost,” Zidane added.

“The second half was much better than the first and we tried until the very end, even at 4-1 down.

“The opponent played very well and we had a lot of trouble with their pressure, but we also made defensive mistakes.”

With the domestic cup exit, the French legend confirmed Los Blancos’ attention is now turned to La Liga, where they are perched at the moment.

“This is just football,” Zidane stated.

“The match has been lost, period, that’s it.

“We now have to think about La Liga.”