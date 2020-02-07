Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, February 7th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, February 7th, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. According to a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the theme of the summit is, “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

The Federal Government has slashed its visa application charges for citizens of the United States from $180 to $160, Concise News reports. It was learned that the old amount comprised $160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees”. According to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, the reduction followed a review of the US’ visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria.

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties. As a result, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APGA and 15 others are the registered political parties in Nigeria. Chairman of the electoral commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) results. Concise News reports that acting registrar of the examination body, Abubakar Gana, made this known on Thursday. Gana said that a total of 70,140 candidates registered for the examination, and 65,207 sat for English Language out of which 41,214, representing 63 percent, got either Distinction or Credit.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigeria remains a regional power in spite of the country’s security challenges. The Nigerian leader made this known at the official induction of Nigerian Air Force Helicopters at the Eagle Square, Abuja. The combat helicopters include two Augusta 109 and one Mi-171E combat helicopters.

The trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, has again been adjourned by a Kaduna State High Court. Concise News reports that Justice Gideon Kurada, during the hearing of the suit on Thursday, fixed February 24th and 25th. At the resumed hearing, Justice Kurada also amended the charges against the defendants from four people to two and excluded two other accused persons who are still at large to enable the trial of the IMN leader and his wife to commence without delay.

The Federal Government is making move to disallow any individual from owning more than three mobile telephone lines in Nigeria. For this reason, Communications and Digital Economy Minister Isa Ibrahim Pantami on Wednesday directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to review SIM card registration and usage.

Armed robbers on Thursday attacked two commercial banks in Ile Oluji, OndoState, leaving several people dead. It was learned that the robbery operation started around 4pm at Polaris and First bank. About four policemen were killed in the attack that also saw a bank security guard and a customer shot dead.

President Donald Trump celebrated his impeachment acquittal on Thursday in a rambling, emotional speech raging against the investigations that have overshadowed his entire administration. Trump gathered scores of loyal Republican legislators, his legal team, his wife Melania and White House aides in the ceremonial East Room and brandished the front page of The Washington Post reading: “Trump acquitted.” “This is what the end result is,” he said to a standing ovation.

Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday as Martin Odegaard put on a creative masterclass against his parent club to lead Real Sociedad to a thrilling 4-3 victory. Madrid conceded as many goals in 69 minutes as they had in their last 11 matches, torn apart at the Santiago Bernabeu by an electric La Real side, who deservedly advanced to the semi-finals.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.