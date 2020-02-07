Home » N-Power: ‘Your Tenure Is A Shame To Buhari Govt’ – Beneficiaries Slam Nigerian Minister Over Unpaid January Stipend

N-Power: ‘Your Tenure Is A Shame To Buhari Govt’ – Beneficiaries Slam Nigerian Minister Over Unpaid January Stipend

By - 14 minutes ago on February 07, 2020
N-Power: 'Your Tenure Is A Shame To Buhari Govt' - Beneficiaries Slam Nigerian Minister Over Unpaid January Stipend

Sadiya Farouq (Photo Courtesy: Farouq/Twitter)

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari’s N-Power initiative are fuming and holding Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq responsible for the non-payment of their January stipend, Concise News reports.

The writer gathered that as of 4:45pm today, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Since its launch in 2016, two batches have been recruited by the apex government.

These beneficiaries’ (also addressed as volunteers) pay have always been irregular and the fate of the pioneer batch is uncertain, with constant talks of exit plan.

Check out some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.