N-Power: ‘Your Tenure Is A Shame To Buhari Govt’ – Beneficiaries Slam Nigerian Minister Over Unpaid January Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari’s N-Power initiative are fuming and holding Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq responsible for the non-payment of their January stipend, Concise News reports.

The writer gathered that as of 4:45pm today, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Since its launch in 2016, two batches have been recruited by the apex government.

These beneficiaries’ (also addressed as volunteers) pay have always been irregular and the fate of the pioneer batch is uncertain, with constant talks of exit plan.

Check out some reactions below:

Why must the little stipend FG is giving to some less privilege Nigerians in the name of Npower always delayed every month why those taking big and good sum of money collect their salaries on or before 27th of every month? WHY???????? pic.twitter.com/PXYRJnvfF4 — Homeofwonders (@winnerfamily01) February 7, 2020

There is really no sense in making you the head of this new ministry! Infact we are better under the office of the @ProfOsinbajo , @npower_ng is no longer empowerment but NPunishment! — Mohammed Sani Abdullahi (@saniadidas08) February 7, 2020

No longer shortly? This soon maybe next year oooo. I pity those that go to their PPA with transport. — Franklin (@Ugofrank7707) February 7, 2020

Hello npower please when are we going to be paid? Is no longer funny here — Keme (@Nice63153957) February 7, 2020

Give our money ooo — Musa zkariya Mana (@ManaZkariya) February 6, 2020

My God will judge any body that will tell Me not to work because I’m in the @npower_ng Program. So they expect me to wait till this day before I eat and cater for other things abi? Nonsense! Rubbish people. — wick (@sege_ranking) February 6, 2020