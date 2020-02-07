Latest Benue State News Online Today February 7th 2020

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has constituted the Governing Council of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that the council had a tenure of four years.

According to him, Prof. Zacharys Gundu, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, retained his seat.

Other members of the council included Sebastian Hon, Mrs Sarah Amahson, Prof. Johnson Onah, Dr Cletus Tyokaa, Dr David Idoko and Williams Gbaden.

According to the Commissioner, the appointment takes effect in April 2020, when the tenure of the current council expires.

Benue: Nigerian Senate Raises Alarm Over Strange Disease That Has Killed ’15’

The Senate on Thursday expressed worry over the outbreak of a strange disease which had claimed 15 lives in the Oye-Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

It asked the Federal Ministry of Health to mobilise focal persons to the area to investigate and ascertain the nature of the strange epidemic.

It as well urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease, and see to the treatment of victims and protect others from contracting same disease.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion by Senator Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South).

He said the first victims of the epidemic were Happiness Ogbo, Onajobi Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo, Andy Edu.