Kano: Buhari Speaks On Rift Between Ganduje, Emir Sanusi

By - 32 minutes ago on February 07, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari says he can’t interfere in the dispute between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Concise News reports that the Emir of Ningi on Thursday pleaded with Buhari to save the traditional institution in the North from being destroyed by urgently intervening in the conflict between the monarch and the governor.

However, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president said that the Nigerian constitution bars him from interfering in the matter.

“I know my role as the President of Nigeria. By the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor of Kano State has his own roles.

“Once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the President has no Constitutional right to interfere.

“I am here by the Constitution, I swore by it, and I am going to stand by it.

“But let me tell you the bottom line of my understanding of the Constitutional role is that peace and security of all Nigerians must be guaranteed, where the people are threatened, then I will use my constitutional powers.”

