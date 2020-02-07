Insecurity: Buhari Pledges To Sustain Support For Military

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to fund and equip the military to effectively tackle challenges of insecurity in the country.

Buhari made the declaration at the unveiling of two Agusta 109 Power and MI-171E helicopter gunships for the Nigerian Air Force infantry yesterday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President believes that the deployment of the new helicopter gunships would help in suppressing the activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy that professionalism, capacity building and adequately equipping the Armed Forces and other security agencies are a major policy thrust of this administration.“We promise to re-professionalise and re-equip the Armed Forces and security agencies to effectively discharge their duties to our nation.

“I have no doubt that the deployment of the Agusta 109 Power gunships and the Mi-17IE helicopter would add impetus to the combat efficiency of the Air Force in combating contemporary security challenges.

“We are committed to taking the right steps in achieving the desired results. The acquisition of these aircraft among other military equipment despite our budgetary constraints is an expression of our commitment,” he stated.

Buhari, however, commended the Italian and Russian governments for providing the helicopters, adding that Nigeria would continue to deepen its bilateral relations with both countries.

He urged officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force to ensure that they make discipline and maintenance culture their watchword to enhance the use and lifespan of the helicopters.

Speaking, Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, said the purchase of the helicopters had further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to tackling the security challenges in the country.

On his part, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the approval to purchase more aircraft for the Air Force since 2015 had impacted positively on the fight against terrorism and other crimes.