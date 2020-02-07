Gunmen Release Children Of Kaduna Doctor After Killing Mother

Kidnappers have released the children of a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga who were abducted in January, Concise News reports

This news medium gathered that the minors were released around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

The two children who were identified as Christabel and Jasmine were abducted alongside their mother from their residence at Juji area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on January 25.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N150 million ransom for their release but killed their mother after the family failed to pay the money.

Spokesman of Kaduna State police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo told reporters last week that the woman’s bullet-ridden body was found inside a bush in the Kakau area along the Abuja- Kaduna highway.

Although the police are yet to confirm the release of the two abducted children from captivity, their father, Dr Philip Ataga said the children were dropped by the kidnappers at Ungwar Kati area along the Juji bypass, where they were later picked by one of his relatives who brought them back home.

He, however, did not disclose if any ransom was paid before the release of his children.