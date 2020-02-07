Home » EPL Star Wins Record-Breaking Seventh Premier League Player Of The Month Award

EPL Star Wins Record-Breaking Seventh Premier League Player Of The Month Award

By - 16 minutes ago on February 07, 2020
(Photo Credit: Sky Sports)

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has broken the record for the most Premier League (PL) Player of the Month awards after picking up the prize for January.

Concise News reports that the Argentina international Aguero has now won the award on seven occasions, surpassing Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, who have six each to their name.

He first picked up the prize in October 2013, with his last win just under a year ago in February 2019.

Last month, the former Atletico Madrid man overtook Thierry Henry to become the Premier League’s all-time leading overseas scorer. He also went past Newcastle United and England legend, Alan Shearer to set a new Premier League career hat-trick record.

In a remarkable career, the prolific forward is City’s all-time record goalscorer.

He currently has over 240 in all competitions for the club.

In similar vein, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp was named the manager of the month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season.

Klopp’s Liverpool side are setting the pace in England, are also champions of Europe and the world.

