EPL Star Wins Record-Breaking Seventh Premier League Player Of The Month Award

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has broken the record for the most Premier League (PL) Player of the Month awards after picking up the prize for January.

Concise News reports that the Argentina international Aguero has now won the award on seven occasions, surpassing Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, who have six each to their name.

SEVEN SERGIO! @aguerosergiokun has won a record seven @premierleague Player of the Month awards! 🏆 October 2013

🏆 November 2014

🏆 January 2016

🏆 April 2016

🏆 January 2018

🏆 February 2019

🏆 January 2020 The King! 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4e0fLUqsc2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 7, 2020

He first picked up the prize in October 2013, with his last win just under a year ago in February 2019.

Last month, the former Atletico Madrid man overtook Thierry Henry to become the Premier League’s all-time leading overseas scorer. He also went past Newcastle United and England legend, Alan Shearer to set a new Premier League career hat-trick record.

In a remarkable career, the prolific forward is City’s all-time record goalscorer.

He currently has over 240 in all competitions for the club.

5️⃣ wins in January to continue Liverpool’s unbeaten run 🔴 Jurgen Klopp is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for January#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/NAQuMup4Mg — Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2020

In similar vein, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp was named the manager of the month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season.

August 🏆

September 🏆

November 🏆

December 🏆

January 🏆 @premierleague Manager of the Month awards for the boss this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/KUcRtjfRGw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2020

Klopp’s Liverpool side are setting the pace in England, are also champions of Europe and the world.