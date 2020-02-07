EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson’s Former Asst. Likens Man Utd’s Lingard To Barcelona Legend Iniesta

In the English Premier League (EPL), former Manchester United Assistant Manager, Rene Meulensteen has asserted that attacking midfielder, Jesse Lingard “always had attributes in his game as Andres Iniesta had for Barcelona”.

Concise News reports that Lingard is struggling in front of goal, plus his overall contribution to the Reds has dwindled.

Assistant manager of the Australia national soccer team, Meulensteen, who worked with Sir Alex Ferguson during a hugely successful spell at the Old Trafford club from 2007 to 2013 points out that past loan spells helped Lingard become an integral part of the United team today.

“Jesse had various loan clubs and then he came back,” Meulensteen told The Michael Anthony Show .

“And I think Louis van Gaal was the manager at the time and Louis was very big on bringing young players through and Jesse got the chance to suddenly play in the first team and so did [Marcus] Rashford.

“That’s the luck that you need and certain managers can see it.

“Jesse always had attributes in his game as Iniesta had for Barcelona.”

Furthermore, the Dutchman backs the Englishman to rediscover his best form.

“Jesse, in my opinion – and I think he knows it himself, he’s a great kid – he’s the sort of player that’s so difficult for opposition teams to mark.

“I think it’s more a confidence thing, you need to recognise as staff and coaches and say ‘okay, when did you have the best games? When did you score the most goals? And why isn’t it happening now?’

“Somewhere down that line there’s a dent and you need to find that and what you can do to make sure the focus goes back.”