EPL: Guardiola Addresses Messi-To-Man City Links

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his wish for football superstar, Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona.

Concise News reports that Messi has spent the whole of his senior career at Barca and with his latest public disagreement with the Spanish club’s Director of Football, Eric Abidal, there are insinuations he might link up at Manchester with his former trainer.

“He will stay there [at Barca], that’s my wish,” said the City boss.

“I’m not going to talk about players for other clubs.

“I think he will finish his career there.”

Martinelli admits to Barcelona snub

Meanwhile, Arsenal revelation, Gabriel Martinelli has admitted he snubbed Barcelona in the past.

The young Brazilian has been a shining light for the Gunners this season, and is tipped to grow colossally in his career in the future.

“Shortly before the Sao Paulo Cup I spent a few days training in Barcelona. I spent 15 days there.

“Barcelona invited me to train with them in La Masia but afterwards they didn’t want to do anything with me, they didn’t tell me anything … I went back to Ituano, I played Copinha and then I came to Arsenal,” he told Marca.

Speaking on his fellow trainees at Barcelona, Martinelli named Ansu Fati as someone who helped him during his short adventure in Spain.

“They were all very good, I took full advantage and gave my best.

“To see how they train, know the structure of the club, the city … it was a dream come true.

“I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends. He helped me a lot there and is now playing in the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me really well there.”

The Gunners fans’ favourite also spoke about his role model in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the Gunners starlet.

“I admire him very much for the strength of will he has, for the way he works and for everything … for the individual and collective awards he earns.

“He is a guy who does not conform, he always wants more. That is what I want for myself: to always be conquering things. He is a great example of that.”