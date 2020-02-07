Enugu: APC Insists On Participating In Council Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, has insisted that it will participate in the local government election scheduled to take place on February 29.

The party also warned the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to brace up for a credible election or forget the exercise.

Concise News understands that some members of the party led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo had said they would not field candidates for the election. Before then, a chieftain of the party, and pioneer Deputy Chairman of the party, Comrade Adolphus Ude had also come out with what he called a list of the party’s candidates for the election. Ude and Ogbodo belong to the same camp.

However, the State Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, while briefing journalists at the party’s secretariat on Friday dismissed the information from both Ogbodo and Ude.

Nwoye said if anyone, including the ENSIEC, was in doubt of the true leadership of the APC in Enugu State, such one should contact the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The chairman came hard on people he called “entertainment political actors”, who he said had been trying to confuse the people by dishing out false information.

“Political process and political management is a serious business; if we decide to just be pushing out mischievous information, we will get back to where we are coming from – the military era.

“A situation where someone wakes up from nowhere and calls himself APC chairman or pioneer this and that, and claims that APC is not participating in the election, I charge the media to that in that situation, remember that they owe it as a duty to report the truth,” he said.

Nwoye went further to declare that “for the avoidance of doubt, the APC is participating in the election; it has already fielded candidates; those individuals are not speaking for the APC; they are only interested in destabilizing democracy.

“We have councilorship candidates in the 260 wards and chairmanship candidates in the 17 LGAs. We have submitted these names to the ENSIEC.”

Meanwhile, the chairman tackled the ENSIEC chairman, Mike Ajogwu (SAN), accusing him of taking steps that were throwing up a state of confusion ahead of the election.

“He went to cause confusion; I am pleading with him to allow us a level playing field.

“As I speak to you, we have not had stakeholders meeting with ENSIEC; this does not show preparedness. As I speak to you, ENSIEC has not published names of candidates. As of yesterday, they have not published the process of hiring adhoc staff,” he lamented.

On the de-registration of some political parties by INEC, Nwoye said it was a welcome development as some of the parties were merely seeking for meal ticket and profiteering.