The government of Uganda has confirmed that no fewer than 100 people have been quarantined with a view to preventing the spread of coronavirus in the east African country.

Concise News understands that 43 out of those quarantined were Chinese nationals while others were Ugandan.

Speaking with journalists in Kampala on Thursday, the Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said they would be followed up by surveillance officers for 14 days.

“Those without visible symptoms will be isolated and quarantined in their houses after sensitisation. Even without symptoms, infected persons may be infectious but this is in rare cases. They will be followed up by our surveillance officers for 14 days,” Dr Aceng said.

The minister explained that the quarantine is in different places to prevent the risk of those who turn out negative from acquiring the disease.