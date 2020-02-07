Coronavirus: FG Speaks On Suspected Case Of Disease In Nigeria

The Federal Government has said that no case of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in Nigeria, adding that it had developed enough capacity to detect and isolate any case.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, made this known at a ministerial briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said the Africa Centre for Disease Control (ACDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), and other partners have provided scientific and technical support to Nigeria to strengthen its preparedness for the new 2019-nCoV.

“NCDC, Port Health Services and State Epidemiologists were aware of the process for identification and confirmation.

“We‘ll review these criteria as additional information on CoV2019 becomes available,’’ he said.

He said that NCDC has continued to make advisories available to Nigerians on the novel coronavirus and how to protect themselves and had also published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) to keep Nigerians informed.

“Since the emergence of the coronavirus, we have been working everyday to learn as quickly as possible about this new virus.

“Ongoing research on its transmissibility and virulence will determine our response across Nigeria,” the minister added.

Ehanire appealed to Nigerians that if they experience symptoms of coronavirus like respiratory illness, restlessness or cough within 14 days of travel to China they should contact NCDC immediately on its toll-free number on – 0800-970000-10.