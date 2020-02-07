Coronavirus: Chinese Whistleblower Doctor Dies Of Disease

A Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, among those who made early detection of Coronavirus has passed away after being infected with the disease, Concise News understands.

A post on Wuhan Central Hospital’s verified account on Chinese social media platform Weibo said Li died of the infection at 2:58 am on Friday.

The state-run media, Global Times, earlier reported that the opthalmologist had died of Coronavirus, but later reported he was instead critically ill.

He had been pronounced dead at 21:30 local time (13:30 GMT) on Thursday.

But journalists and doctors at the scene, who do not want their names used, said government officials then intervened, the BBC reported.

Official media outlets were told to change their reports to say the doctor was still being treated.

He was also said to be given a treatment known as ECMO (extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation) which keeps a person’s heart pumping and keeps their blood oxygenated without it going through their lungs.

The 34-year-old doctor had on December 30, raised alarm on the deadly Coronavirus but was accused of rumor-mongering by the Wuhan police.

Local authorities later apologised to Li, the BBC reported.