Chinese Doctor Who Detected Coronavirus Dies At 34

A Chinese ophthalmologist who raised the alarm coronavirus, Li Wenliang, has been confirmed dead after contracting the virus while treating an infected patient.

The 34-year-old doctor sent out a message about the virus to colleagues on December 30, but was later summoned by the police for “rumour-mongering.”

He died at the Wuhan Central Hospital on Thursday, thereby increasing the death toll to 636, according to Chinese officials.

The Chinese government said another 3,143 new cases of infection were confirmed, bringing total infections in the country so far to 31,161.

The virus has spread through every province and region of China, as well as 25 other countries including US, UK, France, Canada, and Germany.

A 30-hours-old Chinese baby became the youngest victim of the virus, having tested positive shortly after his infected mother put to bed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the outbreak a global health emergency, appealing for $675 million to fund a three-month response plan.

Coronavirus: Canada Repatriates 174 Citizens From China

A plane bringing home the first Canadians from Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, landed Friday at a Canadian military base where they will be quarantined.

The government-chartered jetliner landed at Trenton air force base east of Toronto at around 6:30 am (11:30 am GMT), after a refuelling stopover in Vancouver. It carried 174 passengers, said Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Another American plane with 39 Canadians on board also landed in Vancouver, he said. Those passengers were to take a connecting government flight to Trenton later in the day.

Several countries including the United States and France have already repatriated their citizens from Wuhan.

Canada’s airlift took longer to be approved by Chinese authorities.

The group of Canadians, permanent residents and a handful of Chinese nationals with visas who accompanied Canadian minors on the flight will remain at the Trenton base for 14 days, the incubation period for the illness.

None of the passengers showed signs of infection, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told public broadcaster CBC, but if they do they will be sent to a hospital for care.