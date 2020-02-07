Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky who has over time faced backlashes over his decision to be a male barbie has taken to Instagram to list his achievements.

Concise News reports that Bobrisky shared a photo collage comprising of old time and present one which he captioned “When bob was nobody VS when she is now a fucking MILLIONAIRE.”

According to the effeminate, he owns a house in Lekki, drives latest cars and owns a cosmetic brand.

It may sound interesting to know that Bobrisky made much achievements amidst wide criticisms about his personality.

“Let me brag small on my achievements, Own a house in lekki ,Drive a 2019 Range Rover Drive a Benz cla amg. Drive a BENTLEY many investors at hand now. Own a cosmetic brand. Lastly she is now FAMOUS.

Bobrisky’s Message To Other Cross-Dressers

With emergence of more cross-dressers in Nigeria, the self-proclaimed male barbie recently said that they will work so hard to be like him.

Bobrisky, who is known for flamboyant lifestyle and dressing in luxury attires, said this in a post on Instagram.

The cross-dresser, who described himself as a senator’s girlfriend, said he heard there was “an upcoming Bobrisky”, while saying his crown is for no one.

Sharing a video of himself holding bundles of money, he wrote: “Senator girlfriend…… Did I hear there is another upcoming Bobrisky ? You go hustle tire 🙄🙄🙄🙄. My crown 👑 is for no one.”