By - 51 minutes ago on February 07, 2020
Biafra: 'We'll Continue To Show That Nigeria Is A Crime Against Humanity' - Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has vowed that his group will continue to show that Nigeria is ‘a crime against humanity’, Concise News reports.

The controversial activist as well described the West African nation as ‘the British colonial experiment in Africa’.

Kanu made this known in a Twitter update on his known handle on Friday.

In the post, he seized the chance to announce his next broadcast holding on Saturday.

His tweet reads: “We will continue to show that #Nigeria the British colonial experiment in #Africa is a crime against humanity & #SelfDetermination is the only solution

Join my next broadcast via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online

Date:
Sat. 08/02/2020

Time:
7: 00 PM Biafraland Time.”

The agitation for a Biafra state is alive – albeit controversially.

Kanu, a British Biafran political activist is the leader of the now-proscribed IPOB who is the latest in a line of ethnic Igbo activists taking up the cause of pushing for an independent state.

According to the self-exiled ‘Abian’, “Igbos have been marginalised by successive Nigerian governments”.

