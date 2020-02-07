Home » BBNaija’s Tacha Donates Sanitary Pads To Schoolgirls (Photos)

BBNaija’s Tacha Donates Sanitary Pads To Schoolgirls (Photos)

By - 14 minutes ago on February 07, 2020

Tacha donates sanitary pads to school girls

Days after announcing her reality TV show, former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide has launched a project, Pad for Every Girl (PEG) aimed at donating sanitary pads to school students.

Tacha made the announcement on her Instagram page where she shared photos of her activities.

The reality star also gave lectures on Menstrual Hygiene Management.

 

The first phase of the project, Pad for Every Girl (PEG), started with a visit by the team of the “Natacha Akide Initiative, to the beneficiary secondary school.

In another post, the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter said the move was necessary as a result of some school girls’ absence from school due to lack of sanitary pads.

She said the donation which will be continuous activity will help them maintain personal hygiene.

“The lack of sanitary pads in a young girl’s life can lead to absence in school. Unable to afford these sanitary pads, some girls will often use tissue paper, rags or mattress pieces as supplements. PEG Pad For Every Girl under the Natacha Akide Initiative is here to STAY,” Tacha wrote.

