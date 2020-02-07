Ath Bilbao vs Barcelona: Pres. Bartomeu Makes Stance Known On Setien, Messi, Others

Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu has expressed his “absolute confidence” in Coach Quique Setién, his crew, Lionel Messi and teammates, following Thursday’s exit of the club from the Copa del Rey via Athletic Bilbao.

Concise News reports that a lone goal at the San Mamés Stadium was enough to knock last year finalists, Barca out of the competition. Few weeks back, they could not clinch the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Still, the club’s leader stands with the group.

“Now, we will focus on La Liga, starting with Real Betis this Sunday,” Bartomeu explained in his post-match press conference.

“The work they have done has really pleased me tonight, but we leave with nothing.

“I congratulate Athletic Club and I have absolute confidence in the coaching staff and the players, who will fight to the end for La Liga and the Champions League.”

Bartomeu pinpoints the desire shown by Setien’s men, and is explicit that the future is bright.

“Today the players have fought and worked hard,” he added.

“You can see the ambition and desire they showed to play well.

“With this, we will achieve many successes.

“The disappointment comes with the fact the opponent progressed with just one shot on goal.

“We had many clear chances, we got into dangerous areas multiple times, but the desire of our players encourages me.”