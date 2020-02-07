Ath Bilbao vs Barcelona: ‘Eguavoen Will Do Better Than Setien’ – Football Fans Berate Coach

Football fans are berating Barcelona Head Coach, Quique Setién after his team’s quarter-final exit from the Kings Cup.

Concise News reports that for the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid as Setién’s side were knocked out by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Barca lost to a last-gasp Sergio Busquets own goal at the San Mamés Stadium while Real Madrid bowed 4-3 at the Bernabeu same day.

Since Setien came on board, the Catalans have not really shown they are different from the side Ernesto Valverde tutored.

Check out some comments on Setien below:

Agbede protest in anger. 😀 The truth is, Austin Eguavoen will do better than Setien Messi. https://t.co/tbIvaxJcVl — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) February 7, 2020

Somebody tell @QSetien that we need @neymarjr back 😢or he go back where he belong — MR OSEI SWEETMAN (@SweetmanOsei) February 7, 2020

Tell me the difference between #Valverde and #Setien

I will wait🤔 — Filey Gh 🇬🇭 (@efo_filey) February 7, 2020

The Setién guy. Play 3 away matches he lose 2😂😂. The one he win sef was against UD Ibiza Eivissa a last minute win.😂😂😂😂😂 — LuCiEn❤❤❤ (@seyramxvi) February 7, 2020

Coming from an Arsenal fan who did #WengerOut and got Emery lmao. The fans are not involved in the employment of a coach, only in the sacking. So, chill & watch how we stampede Setién out if he doesn’t come good. https://t.co/fDSwRmWwau — C.A. Hills, MBA (Havard via Affidavit) (@Balatic) February 7, 2020

Same away days woes just like under valverde…. setien’s #barca can’t impress on away days too — ajani adewale (@greatwhalex) February 7, 2020