Ath Bilbao vs Barcelona: ‘Eguavoen Will Do Better Than Setien’ – Football Fans Berate Coach

By - 2 minutes ago on February 07, 2020
Setien picked as Valverde’s successor (Photo Courtesy: UD Las Palmas)

Football fans are berating Barcelona Head Coach, Quique Setién after his team’s quarter-final exit from the Kings Cup.

Concise News reports that for the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid as Setién’s side were knocked out by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Barca lost to a last-gasp Sergio Busquets own goal at the San Mamés Stadium while Real Madrid bowed 4-3 at the Bernabeu same day.

Since Setien came on board, the Catalans have not really shown they are different from the side Ernesto Valverde tutored.

Check out some comments on Setien below:

