African Union Session: Buhari Departs Abuja For Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for a five-day trip to Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union (AU).

The Nigerian leader departed from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday and is expected back in the country on Wednesday.

During the Summit, Buhari will take part in the 29th Forum of Heads of State and Government of Participating States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and the 27th Session of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (AUDA-NEPAD).

“In Nigeria’s capacity as a member of the AU Peace and Security Council, President Buhari will participate in the High-Level meeting of the Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Sahel and Libya, and High-Level Ad-Hoc Committee on South Sudan,” a statement from the presidency read.

Also, Buhari is expected to deliver a keynote speech at a High-Level Side Event on “Stop the War on Children: Dividend of Silencing the Guns.”

“The President will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the Summit,” the statement added.

“At the end of the AU Summit on February 10, the Nigerian President will commence a State Visit to Ethiopia on February 11, at the invitation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed.”

He will also meet with the Nigerian community in Ethiopia before returning on February 12th.

Buhari traveled with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State; Senator Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; and Honourable Yusuf Baba, Chairman House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Others are Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd); Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, NEPAD Nigeria.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, also traveled with him.