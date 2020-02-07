7.5% VAT: Minister Tells Aggrieved Telecom Subscribers What To Do

Nigeria’s communications minister, Isa Pantami, has asked Nigerian telecom subscribers to direct all complaints about the 7.5 percent increase on call and data rates to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Pantami made this clarification on the back of complaints and enquiries concerning the recent 7.5 per cent VAT deductions on voice calls, text messages and data by some Mobile Network Operators.

The minister said that the FIRS was the proper institution for tax matters, adding that he was not mandated to handle VAT and the issues of VAT do not fall under the Ministry’s purview.

“The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been inundated with complaints and enquiries concerning the recent 7.5% VAT deductions on voice calls and text messages, by some Mobile Network Operators,” Pantami said in a statement issued Thursday.

“While we appreciate the support and efforts of well meaning Nigerians who have sought clarifications in a civil manner, we wish to inform the general public that the issues of VAT, do not fall under the ministry’s purview. The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is not mandated to handle VAT.”