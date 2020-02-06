Tottenham Stadium Set To Host Anthony Joshua’s Fight In June

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has emerged as the ‘front runner’ to stage Anthony Joshua’s homecoming fight with Kubrat Pulev in June.

Britain’s heavyweight star is close to agreeing a deal to face Bulgarian Pulev, the IBF mandatory challenger, and Joshua has requested a London venue for the next defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

The Emirates and Twickenham Stadium were also under consideration, but Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium has emerged as the most likely location.

“We’re very close. I had a meeting with AJ last night,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

“He’s made it very clear to me, I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I’ve been to Madison Square Garden, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home.

“He wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now. Spurs is the front runner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.”

Joshua had also been ordered to fulfil his WBO mandatory title defence against Oleksandr Usyk, but Hearn hopes the Ukrainian will instead fight Derek Chisora, while Dillian Whyte is poised to battle Russia’s Alexander Povetkin.

“It looks like Usyk against Chisora is almost there. It’s going to take place a few weeks later than anticipated. It looks like terms are agreed for Dillian Whyte against Povetkin. We’ve got to find a home for that.

“UK fight fans, over this summer you’re going to get Joshua against Pulev, Usyk against Chisora, Whyte against Povetkin. Get ready for the announcements.

“It’s a big summer of boxing coming for UK fight fans, led by of course, the biggest star in the sport, finally returning home to London in June.”