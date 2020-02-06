Speed Darlington Questions Dino Melaye’s Source Of Wealth

Us-based Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has trolled Dino Melaye saying the former Kogi state senator could not have acquired his wealth by being just a lawmaker.

Darlington, while commenting on a photo capturing Melaye’s garage full of cars, said it was good the he lost in 2019 senatorial bid.

The rapper said “Oh my God look at one man’s wealth and all he had to do was be an Nigeria senator. Good thing he did not win governorship they broke his leg during that election, no one man should have this much wealth and his only job was to be a senator.”

Recall that Melaye recently lost his seat to Smart Adeyemi as the representative of Kogi West in the Nigerian Senate.