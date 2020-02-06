Singer Spills More Details Of Experience With Peruzzi (Audio)

Days after UK based Nigerian singer, Daffy Blanco accused Peruzzi of fraud and rape, she has explained details of what led to her experience with him.

Concise News reports that Daffy had in series of posts said Peruzzi sexually abused her on the claims that he was drunk, thereby causing her emotional trauma.

Speaking in a phone-in interview with Kiss FM, Daffy said even though they both clicked om their first meeting and used to call each other names, she regrets allowing the “Majesty” crooner access to a hotel she lodged.

”The very first time I and Peruzzi met, we just clicked. We use to call each other names and then this happened on the night of Timaya’s industry night. We all went to the industry night together and the night we had a few drinks at the club then everybody left. And then I left with one of the guys because we were going the same direction,” she said.

She said that prior to leaving the club, they had both discussed meeting at the studio the following day to work on songs together, but surprisingly, a call came in that Peruzzi was there to see her.