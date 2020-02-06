Samklef Blasts Nigerian Artistes, Says They’re ‘Idiots’

Singer and producer, Samklef seems to be shaking some tables on social media as he says that Nigerian artistes are “idiots” and “ingrates”.

Although it is not clear who Samklef’s post is targeted at, he said the artistes are usually very humble while rising to fame, but become “arrogant” when they blow.

According to him, once those artistes’ fame depreciate, they become less arrogant and say hi to everyone.

It is however suggested that Samklef’s post is directed at artistes that he helped in the past

“Welcome to Nigeria where artistes will be so humble till before blow. Once they blow, they become arrogant. Once they UNBLOW or their career is dying, thy become humble again and that’s wen they start replying messages and saying hi to everyone. Idiot. We know dem make I call names? ” he wrote.

Samklef’s Rift With Wizkid

Recall that a beef between the music producer and star boy Wizkid rocked social media about three years ago.

Samklef had accused the ‘Joro’ crooner of belittling him during interviews

He also claimed to be part of Wizkid’s history, adding that the star boy’s story would be incomplete without him.

But even after they ended their feud had been settled, Samklef recently said he feels remorseful about how he had shaded Wizkid .

Asked about most stupid thing he has ever done by a Twitter user, Samklef said: “fight Wizkid on social media.”