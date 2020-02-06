PDP Reacts To Ban On Okada, Keke Napep In Lagos

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sympathised with Lagosians over the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in some routes in the state.

The opposition party, however, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for terminating the initial Lagos Metro Rail Line project in 1981 started by the government of Lateef Jakande to facilitate mass transportation within Lagos and surrounding cities.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said had President Buhari not terminated that laudable project by the Lagos state government, Lagosians would not be suffering the transportation infrastructure deficit they are faced with today.

He asked the Federal Government to apologise to Lagos State for terminating the metro rail line and take urgent steps to address the transport situation of the state.

The PDP spokesman also condemned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for not providing alternatives before the ban.

Part of the statement read: “By now, Lagos state would have been boasting of state-of-the-art transportation infrastructure and facilities with an associated economic boom like her peers in other parts of the world.

“It is saddening to note that not only did the termination of the initial metro line slowed down and almost crippled development in Lagos, Buhari’s current administration has also continued to fail to take conclusive step to address the transportation challenges in Lagos, despite outcries by Nigerians.

“Furthermore, leaders of Lagos state have consistently demanded a special status recognition for the state, expectedly, to ease infrastructural quagmire of the state.”

The PDP spokesman also said that the APC as a party, has failed in calling out its Federal Government to address the infrastructure challenges in Lagos.

“However, without prejudice to the reasons adduced by the Lagos State Government, for us in the PDP, as a party, which has the interest and wellbeing of the people at heart; alternatives ought to have been put in place before this ban. Such an attitude to governance is the marked difference between our party and the APC.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels the government of Lagos State to immediately adopt alternatives to ease the suffering of the people as their welfare ought to be its primary focus of governance.

“The FG should also apologize to Lagos state for terminating the metro rail line and take urgent steps to address the transport situation of the state.”