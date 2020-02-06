Okada/Keke Ban: Popular Nigerian Pastor Says God Told Him Gov. Sanwo-Olu ‘Will Die In Office’

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria, has declared that God told him Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state “will die in office” if he does not alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Concise News understands that Governor Sanwo-Olu has come under heavy criticism since Lagos state banned the operation of Okada and commercial tricycle (Keke Marwa) in some areas.

God Told Me “Sanwo Olu will DIE in office if he doesn’t do something quickly to lessen d burden of d Poor Masses who voted him into Power. In a country where unemployment is on d rise, it’s inordinate wickedness to rob d grappling Lagosians of their daily bread. #ApostleOmashola pic.twitter.com/6hj13uImWn — Apostle Chris Omáshòlä (ACO) (@chrisomashola) February 3, 2020

Nigeria is a country that treats her citizenry as if they’re infinitesimal and of zero value, how will you put a ban on something that’s a means of employment fto over 100,000 Lagosians without first putting systems in place to productively engage them? — Apostle Chris Omáshòlä (ACO) (@chrisomashola) February 3, 2020

