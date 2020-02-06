Home » Okada/Keke Ban: Popular Nigerian Pastor Says God Told Him Gov. Sanwo-Olu ‘Will Die In Office’

February 06, 2020
Okada/Keke Ban: Popular Nigerian Pastor Says God Told Him Gov. Sanwo-Olu 'Will Die In Office'

The Governor of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Courtesy: Ripples Nigeria)

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria, has declared that God told him Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state “will die in office” if he does not alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Concise News understands that Governor Sanwo-Olu has come under heavy criticism since Lagos state banned the operation of Okada and commercial tricycle (Keke Marwa) in some areas.

Apostle Omashola – who came into limelight after his sextape leaked in 2018  – wrote on his known Twitter handle recently: “God Told me “Sanwo Olu will DIE in office if he doesn’t do something quickly to lessen d burden of d Poor Masses who voted him into Power.

“In a country where unemployment is on d rise, it’s inordinate wickedness to rob d grappling Lagosians of their daily bread.

“Nigeria is a country that treats her citizenry as if they’re infinitesimal and of zero value, how will you put a ban on something that’s a means of employment for over 100,000 Lagosians without first putting systems in place to productively engage them?”

