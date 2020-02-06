NYSC: Corps Members Visit Buhari Over N33,000 Allowance

Four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday visited President Buhari to thank him over the recent increase in their monthly allowance.

Concise News reports that the Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had said that the monthly allowance of corp members has been increased to N33,000.

Ibrahim made this announcement during a working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi. He said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

Meanwhile, the NYSC members were led to the State House by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu.

“The implementation in January, when we least expected it brought tears of joy to us as we had doubts of the promises earlier made. You have demonstrated that you are a loving and caring father committed to the welfare of his children,” a spokesman for the corps members said.

The corps members, Amina Umar Bello, Agatha Nwakego Aniobi Yinka Olayinka Kolawole and Tim Abasiandikan Udo reiterated their commitment to do their best during their period in the scheme.

“The increase is a wake-up call to us to show more commitment to the affairs of our fatherland. We are great stakeholders in our collective determination of building a prosperous and united Nigeria, the future belongs to us,” they added.