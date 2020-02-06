Nollywood: Iyabo Ojo Opens Up On Fighting Faithia Williams Over Man

Contrary to a report by popular Instagram blog Gistlover, Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo has said she is not at rift with Fathia Williams over a man, Concise News reports.

Hours ago, Ojo sent social media into a frenzy after she heavily blasted Williams, describing as a witch.

Williams celebrated her 51st birthday on Wednesday, but unlike other thespians who praised her, Ojo seized the opportunity to lambaste her in a long post.

Ojo had partly said “You never cease to amaze me & I’m not surprised bcos you remain number one agbaya in Nollywood … no self respect @ all, you envy the young ones and pretend to Love the ones that you benefit from somehow at the end you still anit loyal o ku ku si ma tun te bo ni be ni ishhhhhhhhhhh”

But a new report on Gistlover claimed that the mother of two blasted actor Saidi Balogun’s estranged wife because of a man.

According to Gistlover, Williams snatched Ojo’s man, who is said to be older than the actresses.

Reacting in an Instagram post, Ojo declared that she can never fight a fellow woman because of a man, adding that their fight goes beyond what the blog can comprehend.

“The Last thing i Alice Iyabo Ojo will ever ever do is fight any woman bcos of any married or single man …. ko Jor. God forbid 😁😁😄 gistlover o por ooooo ……. worst scenario I will just ignore you ni…… What goes on in our industry is beyond all that gist you write oooo, is beyond what you can ever comprehend hmmmmm o deep gan, o dark gan, o spiritual gan ni ooo, o dey tun loud gan ni ooo…. it has been in the days of pa Ogunde & it will remain forever & you can never be prepared. But as e dey hot I dey ready,” she wrote.

See her post below