Sportswear giants Nike has unveiled the new Super Eagles kit in New York ahead of the team’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match-day three qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Concise News reports that Nike extended their deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in 2018.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, had earlier disclosed that new kit for the national team’s World Cup qualifying series would be unveiled by Nike in 2020.

According to the NFF president, the sportswear giants were keen to see the Eagles qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pinnick said: “Nike will be unveiling our new jerseys. It’s for our World Cup preparation and trust me, it must be celebrated, something out of this world.

“These are some of the things we have tried to do out of the pitch. We try to create excitement, respect for the Nigerian brand.

“Yes, we did not win the (2018) World Cup, but we brought a jersey that stunned the world.

“In football, all these things count. In New York, on February 5, we would be launching the first set of jerseys with other Nike partners.

“Then we proceed to London and lastly, to Nigeria. We are working on that. They (Nike) want us to qualify.”

However, the Senior Director, Global Communications for Nike, Heidi Burgett, posted the new kit via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

He said the new 2020 home kit’s hand-drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.

According to Burgett, the away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. She noted that the broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more.

New 2020 kits for Nigeria: Home kit’s hand drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. Away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more. pic.twitter.com/ia0SdTs0vD — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

The next stage of the World Cup qualifier will commence on 23 March, 2020.