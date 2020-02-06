Nike, NFF Unveil New Super Eagles Jerseys In New York

Sportswear giants Nike has unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys in New York ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match-day three home qualifying encounter against Sierra Leone.

Concise News reports that Nike extended their deal in 2018 with the NFF and are eager to design another set of jerseys for the three-time African champions.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had earlier disclosed that new jerseys for the national team’s World Cup qualifying series will be unveiled by Nike in March 2020.

According to the NFF president, the sportswear giants were keen to see the Eagles qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pinnick said: “Nike will be unveiling our new jerseys. It’s for our World Cup preparation and trust me, it must be celebrated, something out of this world.

“These are some of the things we have tried to do out of the pitch. We try to create excitement, respect for the Nigerian brand.

“Yes, we did not win the (2018) World Cup, but we brought a jersey that stunned the world.

“In football, all these things count. In New York, on February 5, we would be launching the first set of jerseys with other Nike partners.

“Then we proceed to London and lastly, to Nigeria. We are working on that. They (Nike) want us to qualify.”

However, the Senior Director, Global Communications for Nike, Heidi Burgett posted the new jerseys via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

He said the new 2020 home kit’s hand-drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.

According to Burgett, the away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. She noted that the broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more.

New 2020 kits for Nigeria: Home kit’s hand drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. Away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more. pic.twitter.com/ia0SdTs0vD — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

The next stage of the World Cup qualifier will commence on March 23, 2020. The draw will be conducted on January 21.

The existing attire of the Super Eagles, made by Nike, got global acclaim when they were unveiled on February 7, 2018.

The shirts sold out in June 2018 in London. And they were voted the best at Russia FIFA World Cup.