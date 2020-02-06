Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, February 6th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, February 5th, 2020.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for saying that 90 percent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims. Concise News reports that the president made this known on Tuesday while reacting to the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Over 250 terrorists and bandits have been killed by the Nigeria Police Force during an early morning operation in Kaduna State. Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement sent to reporters on Wednesday. According to Mba, the criminals were gunned down during an operation carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder to tackle series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling, and other heinous crimes in the country.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday accused the federal government of failing to implement the various agreement reached with the union. Speaking with newsmen after its Congress, the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter, Professor Deji Omole, said that President Muhammadu Buhari administration is setting a bad example for Nigerian youths.

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday unveiled Northern Regional Security Initiative, codenamed ‘SHEGE KA FASA’, as part of measures to address security challenges within the region. Concise News understands that the CNG has urged governors of states in northern Nigeria to ratify ‘SHEGE KA FASA’.

Nigeria’s presidency has responded to claims by a spokesman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the government has refused to pay ransom to Boko Haram to free Leah Sharibu because she is a Christian. The statement credited to CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel appeared to suggest that the government had paid ransom to quickly free Dapchi girls because majority of them were Muslim and did not pay ransom for Chibok girls because they were Christians.

The police have charged Taraba kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, Captain Tijjani Balarabe and 18 others with 16 counts bordering on terrorism, murder and kidnapping. It is understood that the criminal charge, dated February 3, 2020, was filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi, all of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A schoolgirl was mistakenly shot dead in the Aboru area of Iyana Ipaja after a stray bullet hit her during the clash between Okada riders and Police Task Force over the ban of Okada and Keke Napep in the state. Concise News understands the Okada operators set a LASTMA vehicle on fire during the protest, lit bonfires and disrupted business activities in the area.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country. The Director, Administration of NSCIA, Yusuf Nwoha, made the call while speaking at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Organised Labour on Wednesday reached an agreement on the N30,000 minimum wage passed into law by the Federal Government in 2019. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the pact was reached following a meeting between the State government’s delegation and the organized Labour.

The United States Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on Wednesday of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, Concise News reports. According to the new development, Republicans turned back an election-year attempt by House Democrats to remove him from office for pressuring a foreign power to incriminate his political rivals.

