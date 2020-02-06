Home » Nigerian Govt Ready To Welcome Lil Wayne

Nigerian Govt Ready To Welcome Lil Wayne

By - 47 minutes ago on February 06, 2020
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne. Source: Instagram.

The federal government has expressed its readiness to receive American rapper Lil Wayne who recently revealed that he is 53% Nigerian.

Concise News reports that Lil Wayne made the revelation during an interview with Rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN who both host the ‘Drink Champ’ show on Revolt TV.

He stated that an ancestry test conducted by a website he shared some of his details on proved that he’s more Nigerian than American.

When asked why he mentioned Nigeria in one of his songs, the rapper said “Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter).”

Also asked if he has visited the country before, he said “I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place.”

But reacting in a tweet on Wednesday, the chairperson of the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the country looks forward to welcoming him home.

“Our Nigerian brother . Many doing their DNA and identifying their roots. We look forward to welcoming him home someday soon”, she wrote.

