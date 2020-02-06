Nicki Minaj, Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill In War Of Words

Trinidad born American rapper, Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill again dragged each other on Twitter over a meme about her husband Kenneth Petty.

Concise News reports that the drama began when Mill liked the photo which made reference to Petty.

Reacting, Minaj posted a shot of the rapper staring at a cellphone, with the caption, “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.”

“Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now,’ Minaj said. ‘Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n****, move on. I know ya bitch embarrassed.”

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

She made reference to an incident in which Meek ‘shitted’ himself in a West Hollywood store when he was ‘pressed’ by Petty, according to The Daily Beast.

The got serious as Meek referred to Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj, who was on January 27, sentenced to 25 years in prison over child rape conviction.

“You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!’ Meek said. ‘You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!” Minaj’s ex-boyfriend said.

Minaj fired back at Meek, boldly claiming he was physically abusive with her and other women in the past: “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital.”

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

“Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me.”

She continued “You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”

Meek however, denied Minaj’s claims of physical abuse, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album!’ he wrote, adding ‘No devils tricks.”

For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

This platform reports that this is not the first time that the estranged would shade each other on the micro-blogging platform.

Nicki and Meek had been friends for years, they started officially dating in 2015 and split two years later in 2017.