New Minimum Wage: Uzodinma Approves N30,000 For Imo Workers

By - 46 minutes ago on February 06, 2020
Governor Hope Uzodinma. Image courtesy: Channels Tv

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the Southeast state.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital.

He explained that civil servants captured were those on the Grade level 1 Step 1, adding that consequential adjustments on other levels will be implemented once negotiations are finalised.

Nwachukwu said the governor had earlier assured union leaders that the payment will be made after negotiations are completed.

“The Imo State Government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma has approved immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in the State Public Service for the least paid worker on Grade level 1 Step 1.

“Consequential adjustments on other levels will be implemented as soon as the ongoing Government-Labour negotiations are concluded,” the statement read.

“It would be recalled that at a recent meeting Governor Uzodinma had with labour leaders in the State, he promised that he will pay the N30,000 minimum wage if all the negotiations with them are concluded.”

