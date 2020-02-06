NECO Releases 2019 Nov/Dec SSCE Results (See Breakdown)

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) results.

Concise News reports that acting registrar of the examination body, Abubakar Gana, made this known on Thursday.

Gana said that a total of 70,140 candidates registered for the examination, and 65,207 sat for English Language out of which 41,214, representing 63 per cent, got either Distinction or Credit.

The registrar also said that 66,398 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 54,565, representing 82.18 per cent, got either Distinction or Credit.

The acting registrar said 33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 per cent, got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

“On the other hand, 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57% got five Credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said in a statement.

“A comparative analysis of candidates who scored five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2018 and 2019 shows 62.48% for 2018 and 48.68% for 2019.”

The acting registrar said the figure represented a decrease of 13.8 per cent in 2019.

“This is coming exactly 49 days after the last paper was written. A total of 29 subjects were examined,” he said.

“Like we always point out, this is an examination conducted for external candidates wishing to acquire the minimum requirements for admission into various tertiary institutions.”

The examination council also noted how candidates can check their 2019 November/December SSCE results.