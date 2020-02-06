Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim has slammed social media critics who take swipes at him for cheating on ex-girlfriend and Gollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

Concise News reports that Iceberg had in August, last year taken to social media to tender his apology to Ibrahim, saying he had to spill the truth and do the needful because he wanted to heal the wounds he caused.

Their relationship had always rocked on the media due to their never-ending love activities until the news of infidelity set in.

But in series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, February 5, the rapper recounted how he has been facing backlashes for publicly admitting that he cheated on the light-skinned actress.

“Social media smh…I know I’ve fallen into the trap of having to explain or defend myself or tell my side of a story when it was no one’s business but mine and that of the person I was involved with. You’ll think you are doing what’s right, for the greater good, but again its NO ONE’s business. These things will never leave the Internet …and they will forever be held over your head. It’s not worth it.

“Word from the self-righteous association ‘You cheated’ I’ll never downplay or justify what’s wrong. I owned it up and learned from it. For everyone that wants to bring it up every day, because there is nothing to talk about…as I said in my ‘Geng’ remix, na cheat I cheat, I nor kill person,” he wrote.