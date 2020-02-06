N-Power: ‘This Is No Longer Empowerment But Punishment’ – Beneficiaries Lament Owed January Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to pay their January stipend, Concise News reports.

The writer gathered that as of 1: 50pm today, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Since its launch in 2016, two batches have been recruited by the apex government.

These beneficiaries’ (also addressed as volunteers) pay have always been irregular and the fate of the pioneer batch is uncertain, with constant talks of exit plan.

Check out some reactions below:

Npower volunteers are still not paid their stipend for month of January. I wonder the kind of excuse they will give this time. The NextLevel is hitting hard. — Indexx (@Geoffrey2000) February 6, 2020

Good day to Npower Team. Pls, can we still expect our stipend for January 2020 this week — Lateef Alamoyo (@LateefAlamoyo) February 6, 2020

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (Sadiya Farouq) ….Please pay Npower beneficiaries there STIPEND…..they are human being…..since you have no vision…..pls resign before this program collapse — benjamin izu (@benjaminizu1) February 5, 2020

@npower_ng I know u people are doing your best to see that all stipends are cleared,but I feel the pain of expectations the beneficiaries are going through,pls try as much as u can to get things done. — Humanity….. (@husniamed) February 6, 2020

This is no longer an empowerment scheme but punishment cause beneficiaries have to complain n laments b4 stipends are paid. The question is what exactly is the cause of this repeated problem always, this is not fair…. — Villagesquad (@Village_squad) February 6, 2020

When will our stipend will be paid please — Otitoju obayanju (@Obacoco01) February 6, 2020

Most we cry out every month end before you pay us?

I don’t understand this again. Someone will carry out his Primary assignment.. but when the month ends.. Nothing.

Not even a statement to explain the cause of the delay. — Apiri Joel Amakiri (@ajad198) February 6, 2020

This people don start with soon, shortly, in moment time, in no distance time and etc — A_gram (@A_gram24) February 6, 2020

@Sadiya_farouq with due regards ma, please delay of stipend at the end of every month use bring untold hardship to most of npower volunteer. Most especially married men among of us ma…. — Abdul Jelili (@AbdulJelili15) February 6, 2020